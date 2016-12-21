Local Democrats Protest Potential Healthcare Repeal at Bishop's Office

December 21, 2016

A few dozen people showed up Tuesday afternoon at Congressman Mike Bishop’s office to protest a rumored repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act, referred to by some as Obamacare.



In response to a notice from MoveOn.org, just over two dozen people packed into Bishop’s Brighton office. Bishop was reportedly in his Oakland County office and wasn’t present but staffers fielded questions and responded to comments. Though the protest was peaceful, comments grew heated at times as protesters accused Republicans of wanting to "strip Obamacare."



Michele Kendzior says the effect of a potential repeal is more far reaching. She says they are not interested in losing their healthcare and are concerned about talk in Washington about repealing the Affordable Care Act. She says such an effort will have repercussions not only for citizens, but for the healthcare industry.



Some protesters came to Brighton from other parts of the state, including Lansing, and commented there were people they knew who would suffer if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a suitable replacement. Bishop Communications Director Kelli Ford tells WHMI that while there are some parts of the ACA that work, there are others that don’t and the Affordable Care Act is just not affordable for everyone. She says they understand that while the ACA has been successful for some people, there are many others who are hurting because of it. Ford says Republicans want to make it work for more people. She says they want to make it work for that family of four who only makes $60,000 a year, that is being hit directly in the pocket to insure that they have good healthcare but that they can afford it.



Ford and Bishop Chief of Staff Allan Filip fielded questions from those in attendance, some of whom accused Bishop of partisan politics when it comes to a possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Filip says in order to enact legislation, it will take a bi-partisan effort. Ford says there are parts of ACA that work well, and others that need to be changed. As far as what healthcare reform should look like, Bishop’s staffers are referring people to a brochure called “A Better Way. A link is posted. (DS)