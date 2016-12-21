Newly-Elected Murphy Completes Leadership School

December 21, 2016

There’s a new Sheriff in town and he’s just completed an intensive two week training program to help him with many facets of the job. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy recently completed the class sponsored by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, or MSA. Murphy is one of 33 Sheriffs to graduate from The New Sheriff’s Leadership Institute that was held in Lansing from December 5th through the 16th. Training was provided by current and former Sheriffs who are nationally recognized experts on the subjects they presented. Murphy and the other Sheriff’s taking office learned about topics like The Role of the Sheriff, Crime Victim’s Rights, Preparing a Budget, Internal Investigations, and Line of Duty Death. MSA CEO and Executive Director Terrence Jungel said that graduation from the school proves Murphy’s dedication to protecting the citizens of Livingston County as well as the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, each new class elects one representative and one alternate to the MSA’s Board of Directors. Murphy was chosen to be his class’s representative. (MK)

