Governor Appoints Howell Man To Michigan Tech University Board

December 21, 2016

A local man has been appointed to the governing body of an Upper Peninsula university.



Governor Rick Snyder announced the appointments of Steven Tomaszewski of Howell and Derhun Sanders of Redford Township to the Michigan Technological University Board of Control. The eight-person board is the governing body of the university. Both men are alumni of Michigan Tech. Tomaszewski is Director of Real Estate and Facilities Operations for General Motors and received a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Michigan Tech in in 1991. He also received the Michigan Tech Young Alumni Award in 1999 and was instrumental in GM’s involvement in the Ride the Waves Program, which takes kids onto Lake Superior aboard a research vessel. He said the selection was “an honor and privilege.”



Snyder thanked both for their commitment to serving on the board, saying he’s confident they’ll help the university continue its success. Members serve eight-year terms that will expire December 31st, 2024. The two appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JM)