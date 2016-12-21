State Officials: Don't Let Problem Gambling Ruin Holiday Season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants people to know there is help out there for problem gamblers during this holiday season.



The department recognizes this can be a stressful and troublesome time of year, especially for people who may be facing a gambling addiction. They are urging people to be on the lookout for signs of family members or friends who may be turning to gambling as a way to escape or better provide. The department strongly cautions against using gambling as a way to make money or supplement the holiday budget. The agency also advises to not use gambling as a way to either celebrate or mourn the season.



They also have some tips for people that may know someone who is exhibiting the signs of problem gambling. The department recommends suggesting other forms of entertainment like going to a movie, dinner, or other event instead of the casino. A good idea is also to avoid giving gifts like scratch-off tickets, as that may be a trigger for someone facing the addiction. And if a trip to the casino is in the works, make it a social activity, establish a spending limit, and stick to it. If you or someone you know who suffer from a gambling addiction, there is a 24-hour helpline where calls are answered by trained, professional counselors with access to a network of qualified treatment providers and resources. The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline can be reached at 1-800-270-7117. (MK)