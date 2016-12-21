Tyrone Township Adds Additional Insurance Coverage Against Cyber Crimes

December 21, 2016

One local township is stepping up their efforts to better protect its residents from cyber crimes.



The Tyrone Township Board of Trustees voted to add additional insurance coverage for liability of a data breach to their computerized database. Trustee David Walker explained to his fellow board members that the new cyber liability they were adding is a combination of a number of different coverages. He said with that increase of activity in the cyber marketplace, more criminals are trying to access personal information and corrupt it or extort it. The new addition to the policy will cover situations like where private information from data breaches gets out to the public. It also helps with statutory requirements regarding notification to residents and credit monitoring. Walker also noted how townships, along with many small and medium businesses alike, have access to many people’s personal data. He said that keeping that controlled and having mechanisms available to compensate people if that information gets out is incumbent upon the people that house that information when it is in their possession.



When asked, Walker said that there have been no instances of cyber criminals getting into the township’s database, but that they agreed as good stewards to the people that they needed to be out in front on this issue. The board agreed unanimously that the added insurance was a positive move for the township and the new coverage will go into effect on January 1st. (MK)