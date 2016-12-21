District Seeks Full Compliance For Disabled Student Education Plans

A local school district is taking steps to ensure they are reviewing educational plans in a timely fashion for every single one of their disabled students.



On Tuesday, the Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education discussed the status of their district specifically in the Special Education Cross Indicator Analysis. The analysis is an audit of how many Individual Educational Plans, or IEP’s, the district completed on time. IEP’s are created to give specialized instructions, while outlining goals and objectives for students with disabilities. The IEP is reviewed within exactly one year of its creation and done so on an annual basis. Special Education Director Kim Wooster tells WHMI the IEP sets students up for success and independence.



If a school district does not complete a review of each IEP within their deadline, the Board of Education must be informed of their compliancy status per the Michigan Office of Special Education. Fowlerville’s Board of Education reviewed their most recently available data from 2014-2015 which showed that although they did not achieve 100% compliancy, they came fairly close at 98%.



IEP reviews require a meeting of the student, their parents, caseload providers, principal, assistant principal and other staff members. Wooster says working to hold one meeting involving this many people with different schedules is often the reason why IEP’s aren’t always completed on time, along with extenuating circumstances like cancellations due to sickness or snow days. Though the state’s goal is 100% compliancy, Wooster says she would be surprised if any district has met that. To guarantee 100% compliancy, Wooster says the district is focusing on staff training, increasing the window before the IEP’s due date and scheduling review meetings early.



According to Wooster, the importance of the IEP is worth the effort. Wooster says she has seen it benefit disabled students by increasing their skills and leveling the playing field, “so they are able to do what other students can do.” (DK)