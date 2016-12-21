Brighton DDA OKs $100,000 To Develop New Master Plan

The city of Brighton will be completely updating its Master Plan in the next several months, and the Downtown Development Authority got a detailed presentation on what the document will involve at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Brighton Community Development Associate Brandon Skopek, who is working on his master’s degree in public administration, gave the presentation. Aferward, the DDA approved contributing $100,000 for the work on the master plan document. The estimated cost of preparing the document is $118,000-$130,000, with the city expected to chip in the balance. Skopek says the master plan will not merely be amended or updated. Rather, Skopek tells WHMI, it will be an entirely new document. Before the master plan is adopted the city will have public hearings to ensure there is plenty of public input in the process. The public will also be asked to complete a survey with such questions as what they would like any future redevelopment in the downtown district to look like. Likewise, Skopek says, a market study will be undertaken to look at trends and patterns. Skopek says the Master Plan will have to include a complete streets plan; otherwise the city won’t qualify for streetscape grants from the state. Too, a complete recreation plan will have to be part of the overall master plan in order for the city to qualify for DNR recreation grants. Skopek says the state wants the streets plan to concentrate on non-motorized travel such as walking and bicycling. Although the contract to develop the master plan hasn’t been awarded yet, Skopek expects the City Council to select the company to develop the master plan in January so that work on it can proceed. The current Master Plan was approved in August of 2012, and since master plans are good for only five years, should be replaced by August of next year. Giffels Webster of Detroit and Birmingham may have the upper hand in doing the work since it is the firm doing the updated zoning code for the city. (TT)

