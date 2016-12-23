Livingston Transportation Summit To Cruise In January 17th

December 23, 2016

Organizers are hoping that concerned citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders in Livingston County will share their views on public transportation during an event in the new year.



The Livingston Transportation Summit will take place at the Cleary University Johnson Center in Howell on Tuesday, January 17th from 8am to noon. It’s hosted by the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, which is made up of a number of local stakeholders and organizations.

Participants will have an opportunity to express their views and ask questions but also help shape a comprehensive vision for the county’s public transportation future.



Coalition Chair Dr. Leo Hanifin tells WHMI they’re trying to attract anyone who feels there could be better transportation services in the county. As for those who might benefit from improved transit; Hanifin points to businesses, employees, students, millennials, anyone with a physical condition that prevents them from driving, those who might want to safely walk or bicycle, commuters dealing with traffic or seniors who want to “age in place” but not be stranded in their homes if they can’t drive anymore.



Hanifin says there are a myriad of reasons to expand transportation services in the county, thus the summit will feature different segments of the community and panels. Paul Childs, the Chief Operating Officer for the M1 Rail in Downtown Detroit will be the keynote speaker and offer perspective on the project, which Hanifin noted is the only modern transit being built in Southeast Michigan right now. Attendees will break into small groups for discussion but also rank areas they deem of personal of importance. The deliberations and discussions will ultimately be captured in a report to help guide future planning of transportation services.



There is no charge to attend the Livingston Transportation Summit but those interested are asked to RSVP as a continental breakfast will be served. Details are available in the attachment and the link to RSVP is provided. (JM)