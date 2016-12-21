Brighton Area Schools Raise $28,000 for St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center

A check passing ceremony capped a fall fundraiser through Brighton Area Schools that brought in $28,000 for St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.



Brighton Area Schools, in conjunction with the Brighton High School Leadership class taught by Arnella Park held a Pink Week Fundraiser the week of October 17th. Together staff, students, parents and families alongside the Brighton community raised more than $28,000. Hospital officials say a check passing ceremony was held and the funds raised will benefit patient care needs at the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.



The week included various fundraising events and activities such as a Pink Run, Powder Puff game, Pink Dash for Cash. The various events and activities were supported by the Brighton business community and Brighton Area Schools Parent-Teacher Associations. Photo: St. Joseph Mercy Health System. (JM)