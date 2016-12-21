Teen Sentenced For Plan To Kill Fellow Student & "Shoot Up School"

A Linden teen who had faced charges of planning to kill a student and shoot up a school has been sentenced.



19-year-old Ryan William Stevens was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Circuit Court to five years of probation for his guilty plea to an attempted false report of terrorism. He had originally faced charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and false report of terrorism in the plot, along with two 16-year-old friends, Cody Brewer of Wolverine Lake and Lamarr Dukes of West Bloomfield. Police said the trio plotted to "shoot up" Linden High School in October of 2015 in retaliation for a female classmate who Stevens believed had disrespected him in an online posting.



Stevens, who spent a year in the Genesee County Jail, told the judge Tuesday he had matured a lot in the last year and was truly sorry for his actions. Brewer will be sentenced next month for his no contest plea to one count of false report of terrorism. Dukes’ case was previously transferred to the juvenile system. (JK)