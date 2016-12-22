Cuts Could Be Coming To Programs Benefitting Seniors

December 22, 2016

New budget rules proposed for Congress could bring deep, automatic cuts to benefit programs for Livingston County seniors that been exempt from such actions until now.



House budget chair Tom Price has said he would like to see reductions in Social Security and Medicare benefits. David Reich with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says Price has proposed strict caps on all spending that would kick in if the deficit goes up, even due to tax cuts. Reich says unlike past budget battles, it looks like Price wants Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block. Reich said, “What if Congress decides to enact large additional tax cuts? His document says we really shouldn’t exempt anything. You wouldn’t say, ‘Well, this is how we want to change Medicare’ or ‘how we want to change Medicaid’ or veterans benefits. And indeed the limits could be set very low to try and force reductions.” Price, who has been selected by President-Elect Donald Trump to be his Secretary of Health and Human Services, has said that the government cannot afford the current programs. Both Medicare and Social Security have their own dedicated sources of revenue and as a result, have been largely exempt from recent congressional tax and spending debates.



According to Reich, Price’s plan would break a precedent from Congress, which under current budget rules, does not allow itself to increase spending or cut taxes without offsetting the cost. It’s unclear what will happen to Price’s proposed legislation if he moves into the executive branch, as Reich says it may face opposition in the Senate. (MK)