Elderly Brighton Township Couple & Dog Safe After Morning Fire

December 21, 2016

An elderly Brighton Township couple and their dog were able to safely escape harm after a morning fire damaged parts of their home and destroyed their garage. Brighton Fire Authority Chief Mike O’Brian confirmed firefighters responded to a home in the 200 block of Liddy Drive shortly after 9:30am. Since the neighborhood did not have a fire hydrant, a Howell Area Fire Department tanker was called in and firefighters with the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority also delivered more water. The homeowners were awake and called 911 after noticing flames and smoke coming from the attached garage. They were able to get out safely with their dog. Paramedics treated the couple for slight smoke inhalation at the scene but they declined transport to a hospital. The fire was mainly limited to the garage and kitchen, and a 2004 Acura in the garage was destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but O’Brian noted the two-story home had working smoke detectors and overall, the couple was lucky that they were awake when the fire started and escaped. Photo: Brighton Area Fire Authority. (JM)