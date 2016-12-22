Howell Public Schools Director of Public Relations Receives National Honor

December 22, 2016

A young professional who typically works behind the scenes in Howell Public Schools is being recognized front and center with a national honor.



Howell Public Schools Director of Public Relations Tom Gould has been selected as a member of the National School Public Relations Association’s “35 Under 35 Program” for the 2016-2017 year. The program recognizes outstanding members from across the United States who are age 35 or younger and have demonstrated excellence and leadership early in their school public relations career. Gould was nominated for the honor by the Michigan School Public Relations Association board of directors.





Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor says Gould is a valuable member of team and each day he works to ensure that the community knows about all of the incredible things happening around the district. Additionally, MacGregor noted that Gould is always working to improve his skillset and knowledge base by attending professional development conferences and staying on top of new public relations and marketing trends.





Gould has worked for the district since 2013 and says he’s incredibly humbled and honored to have been named to the class. Gould noted the amazing students, teachers, staff and administrators in Howell, saying he feels incredibly lucky to have the responsibility of sharing their accomplishments with the community. (JM)