SELCRA Director Resigns, Authority Set To Name Possible Replacement

December 22, 2016

After less than six months of serving as the director of the Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority, Phillip Biscorner is resigning.



Biscorner was brought on as the parks and recreation authority’s director in August, but has received an offer from another community that he says he cannot refuse. Biscorner recently accepted a position as Parks and Recreation Director for Pittsfield Township, which is just south of Ann Arbor. He tells WHMI it was a difficult decision but he needed to do what was best for his career. The municipality, which is south of Ann Arbor, reportedly has a recreation organization that is seven times larger than SELCRA.



Biscorner says his favorite part of serving as director has been putting the pieces together to find that SELCRA has “a good thing going”. SELCRA Treasurer, Rich Everett, says there is no negativity surrounding Biscorner’s resignation and says he would be crazy not to take the new job offer. Everett tells WHMI Biscorner has been a great asset and that everyone is wishing him the best.



Everett says SELCRA already has a candidate to fill the director position in mind. Though SELCRA is waiting to release their name until the necessary paperwork is complete, Everett says the candidate had been another top choice when Biscorner was selected as director. Everett says the candidate has credentials that would “blow your socks off” and will likely join the SELCRA board in early January. Biscorner says he plans to work with the incoming director in helping them understand where SELCRA is at, and how to keep the authority moving forward. (DK)