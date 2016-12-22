Planning Commission Approves Apartment Site Plan With Conditions

December 22, 2016

Final Site Plan approval for a large apartment complex in Hamburg Township has been approved upon conditions to be met.



The Crossings at Lakeland Trail will be a 208-unit apartment complex stretching over 16.1 acres near the site of the old elementary school. Planning Commission chairman Fred Goetz believes this will be an important addition to the area, stating that Hamburg was short on options for both senior citizen housing and families that are starting up. The main entrance to the complex will be off of M-36. It was a proposed secondary access point at Washington Street, however, that caused debate among Planning Commission board members. Zoning Administrator Scott Pacheco was of the opinion that the road could handle the predicted amount of new traffic the complex would create. Board members were more skeptical, stating its narrowness, poor condition, and intrusiveness to existing residents.



Pacheco explained the goal of the village was to create a community that was interconnected and not segregated. Board members recognized this, but felt that Washington Street and connecting Livingston Street still needed to be improved before they could allow it in good conscience. They ultimately decided to add a condition to the site plan approval that breakaway bollards be installed to allow pedestrian traffic and emergency vehicles access if needed. The bollards will be removed if the existing streets are resurfaced.



If in the case that 5 years has passed without that happening, it will also come back to the Planning Commission for reassessment. Washington and Livingston Street are county roads and the decision to improve them falls upon the Livingston County Road Commission. Other conditions added were that the lighting structures be consistent with existing light poles throughout the village, and that developers continue to work out details on landscaping issues with the township. The site plan recommendation was approved by a 6-1 vote and will now go to the Board of Trustees for final approval in January. (MK)