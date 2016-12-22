Howell Student's Artwork Chosen In Statewide Auto Show Poster Contest

December 22, 2016

One local high schooler’s creation stood out in a statewide contest seeking artwork to be displayed at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show.



890 entries from across the state were submitted in this year’s NAIAS poster contest, which is open to grades 10 through 12. For the third consecutive year, a Howell High School student was named a winner in the contest. Junior Hogan Taylor took first place in the 11th grade category for his work, which will be on display at Cobo Hall during the 29th annual auto show. Taylor will also receive a $500 scholarship.



Taylor’s poster depicts a car that is covered. He says no one has ever done a poster with a cover over the top of the car, and wanted to keep his design simple. Taylor thought the contest was fun, and a good chance to earn scholarship money. Howell High School graphic arts teacher John Mozdzierz says the contest is very competitive and that an HHS student winning for the last three years speaks to the student’s talent and the quality of the school’s visual arts program.