DDA Puts Brakes On Downtown Brighton Parking Garage Proposal

December 22, 2016

Due to the high cost involved, the Brighton Downtown Development Authority has decided to put a proposed 3-or-4-story parking structure on the back burner.



The DDA, meeting in monthly session Tuesday, tabled the parking garage issue for now, and it will not likely be reconsidered for another year. The structure would be located at North and West streets, on the former Johnson property. A large commercial building there was demolished a few years ago to make way for a parking lot or parking structure. But so far, the site has been used only for street-level parking. As a multi-level building, the parking structure would need to have stairways and elevators, increasing the cost considerably. The city had hoped that a 3-story parking structure could be built for around 4 or 5 million dollars. However, DDA Chairman Bob Herbst says the structure would have to be big enough to accommodate at least 200 vehicles to give the city enough of a return on parking fees to make it affordable.



Architect Piet Lindhout says to be large enough to hold 200 cars, the parking structure would need to be at least 3 stories, and possibly 4 stories, in height, pushing the estimated cost to 7-8 million dollars. The annual payment on a 25-year bond would be over half-a-million dollars, which Herbst says is something the DDA can’t afford at the present time. (TT)