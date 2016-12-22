County Dental Clinic Set To Open Next Month In Howell

December 22, 2016

After a year of negotiations and construction, a new county-owned dental center will open next month in Howell for under-insured residents.



My Community Dental Centers, in partnership with the Livingston County Health Department, is set to open a newly-renovated clinic in early January that will serve children and adults enrolled in Medicaid, including Healthy Kids Dental and MiChild, the Healthy Michigan Plan and low income uninsured persons. The center will also serve persons with private insurance. It will be the 32nd clinic in Michigan that My Community Dental Centers operates on behalf of local health departments. A full range of general dentistry services will be offered with oral exams, cleanings, fillings, tooth removal, crowns, partials and dentures.



Chelsea Moxlow, Health Promotion Coordinator with the Livingston County Health Department, says that a community open house will be announced soon. In the meantime, they are pleased to announce that Dr. Paymon Dorri D.D.S. and staff have officially joined the Livingston County Dental Center, which will be located at 1335 Byron Road. Just south of M-59 in Howell. The Center will be open Monday through Friday and is now scheduling new patients. To schedule an appointment, prospective patients are advised to call (877) 313-6232 or pre-register online through the link below.



Moxlow adds that they intend to work in coordination with the VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton, which will continue to provide affordable dental care to qualified low-income, uninsured adults in Livingston County. She says MCDC is looking forward to complementing the services currently offered by VINA so that access to care is being met for all Livingston county residents. (JK)