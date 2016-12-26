Final Resolution Approved For Downtown Howell Facade Rehabilitation Project

December 26, 2016

A final resolution has been adopted that should push a downtown façade rehabilitation project forward in the City of Howell.



The Howell City Council met recently and adopted a resolution authorizing the City to formally apply for Community Development Block Grant or CDBG funds for the project. The process has been lengthy and delayed in part by some changes in personnel at state departments. The City has already received a letter of intent for funding to rehabilitate the exterior of the three buildings in downtown Howell. The three in line for funding include Uptown Coffee, 1st National Bank and Cobb Hall Insurance. City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the resolution was what they understand to be the final step in the process, which allows the City to officially apply for it even though the grants have been awarded. As importantly, he says it designated the mayor as the official signee for the assorted documents.



Charles says it was really just a formality and one of the final pieces of paper the State of Michigan was looking for. The façade rehabilitation project aims to help solidify Howell’s core downtown, which will ultimately lead to more investment in the community. The City has received a commitment from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for $275,703 for the project. The City has committed $22,000 through the Downtown Development Authority and private investment is expected to exceed $200,000. (JM)