Howell City Council Approves Cyber Security Upgrade

December 27, 2016

With ever changing cyber threats, officials in the City of Howell say there is a constant need to change and update security systems.



With that in mind, the Howell City Council met recently and authorized the acquisition of some additional security software to increase overall protection. The City renews its security software annually but this time around, the company provider offered an add-on protection to give the cities of Howell and Brighton, and the Howell Recreation Department an increase in cyber security. Each will pay a portion of the upgrade cost. The new add-on product was just released a few months ago. It will stop an unsecure event from happening and revert the issue back to normal without interaction from the computer user.



City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI cyber security is something the City is constantly aware of and always looking at, as the amount of attacks organizations receive is astounding. So far, Charles says the City has been relatively safe and has not had too many incidences but it is constantly looking at it and trying to maintain security for the system. Charles says the City currently has the sort of standard virus, anti-virus, and firewall types of malware. He says the City’s vendor has acquired a new line of products dealing with ransomware, which has been a major concern for a lot of communities. Ransomware is described as a very dangerous type of virus that takes over a computer until a certain amount of money is paid to release it. That type of cyber threat is new and is said to be difficult to fix if infected. Charles further noted some of the trolling and phishing scams seen in a lot of institutions, saying this product will help defend the city against that.



The City’s annual security software contract isn’t up until February. However following Council approval, the City will be moving forward right away with the upgrades. (JM)