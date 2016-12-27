Whitmore Lake Man Is OLHSA Walk For Warmth Success Story

December 27, 2016

It’s cold outside and both walkers and supporters are again being sought for an event that warms homes and hearts.



Fundraising has begun and teams are already forming for the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s 27th annual Walk for Warmth. The indoor walk-a-thon is a fundraising event that not only keeps people safe and warm in their homes, but ensures that the most vulnerable populations are kept healthy amidst the challenges frigid Michigan winters bring. The Livingston County event will take place February 18th at Hartland Educational Support Service Center on M-59 and 100% of proceeds go to OLHSA’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program.



One Whitmore Lake man who knows the impact of the fundraiser first hand is Dale Fracassi. As a single father, he suffered an unexpected cancer diagnosis in the spring of 2015, which raised serious questions about the future but providing a stable life for his young daughter. Intense chemotherapy to treat his Stage 4 Lymphoma took a toll on not only his body but ability to work and with colder months coming, Fracassi reached out to OLHSA. He told WHMI many places treat you like a number or sent him somewhere else but OLHSA was different. Fracassi says he’s in a much better place now thanks to OLHSA and things are finally going in right direction. He’s been cancer free six months.



Each client has a unique set of circumstances and the agency starts to see an uptick in requests in the fall, with funds being spent before the walk even starts according to OLHSA’s Director of Health, Housing and Nutrition Erica Karfonta. She says OLHSA assisted 240 families last year, a large number of whom are well below the poverty line. Karfonta says close to half of their clients are families with children and another large percentage of those they help are an older adult or someone living with a disability. She tells WHMI those are challenges in itself for any household but once the weather kicks in, it really makes things more complicated.



Karfonta says the Livingston Walk for Warmth event has consistently raised over $90,000 the last few years so they would love to be able to reach $100,000 in 2017. Online registration for the events is now open. Individuals and teams can sign up to solicit support and track their fundraising progress through the link. More information about the walk and Fracassi’s story is available in the attachments. (JM)