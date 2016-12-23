Howell Public Schools Collects 13,000 Canned Goods For Gleaners Food Bank

December 23, 2016

A canned food drive involving six Howell Public Schools buildings resulted in a large donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County.



The generosity of the Howell Public Schools community and willingness to support charitable organizations was demonstrated once again during the recent canned food drive. The drive was organized by Howell High School’s leadership class. Joining the high school in the drive were Hutchings Elementary, Northwest Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Highlander Way Middle School and Parker Middle School. Together the schools collected an impressive 13,000 canned goods that were donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank. Howell High School Senior Emily Clevenger served as chairperson of the canned food drive. She says the goal was to collect 4,000 canned goods so all of the schools and Gleaners were thrilled with the outcome.



The food bank provides those in need with access to sufficient nutritious food and resources, operating five distribution centers across Southeast Michigan including one in Howell. Clevenger is pictured moving one of the several pallets of canned goods that were collected during the drive. (JM)