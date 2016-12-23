Annual "Pigs 4 Wigs" Fundraiser Garners Highest Donation Amount Yet

December 23, 2016

A local police department’s annual facial hair fundraiser had its most successful year yet in raising money for Wigs 4 Kids.



Wigs 4 Kids is a grassroots non-profit organization based in Michigan. Created in 2003, it provides wigs and services to children from across the state who struggle with diseases that cause hair-loss. Throughout November, employees of the Milford Police Department grew their facial hair out to raise money and awareness to support the charity, in their yearly fundraiser called Pigs 4 Wigs.





Jennifer Fisher, Development Director at Wigs 4 Kids, tells WHMI the community’s generosity made 2016 the fundraiser’s most successful year yet. Milford Police partnered with the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Police, Orchard Lake and Romeo Police Department and raised over $9,000 for the organization.





Fisher says this support is important because of the costs involved with Wigs 4 Kids’ mission. It costs approximately $800 each time to provide a wig to a child, and Fisher says it’s usually not a one-time deal. For children with cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy, the need for a wig is about once every year. Wigs 4 Kids does not turn anyone away and does not charge the families they serve, so Fisher says the funds are used to keep up with the growing and continuous need.





Since the Milford Police Department started Pigs 4 Wigs, they have raised enough funds to sponsor 30 children through the organization’s Adopt-a-Kid program. Milford Police Officer Daniel Caldwell says he is exceptionally proud of the department’s employees and the generosity of the community.





You can find out more information about Wigs 4 Kids by calling 586-772-6656 or visiting www.wigs4kids.org. (DK)