Dates Set for Brighton's 150th Birthday Celebration

December 23, 2016

The Brighton 150th Committee, formed to make plans for the city’s 150th Anniversary celebration, set the dates for the festival at a meeting Thursday night at the Chamber of Commerce building. The festivities will take place Aug. 17th through 20th of next year. The meeting was the committee’s last of the year before the sesquicentennial year starts on Jan. 1.



Committee Chairman Shawn Pipoly tells WHMI the meeting produced many good ideas in working to formulate plans for the event. Some of the ideas brought forth which garnered support were old-time softball games at Sloan Field, a historical tour of the Old Village Cemetery, a time capsule, a scavenger hunt, a golf outing, a community picnic on Main St., a huge parade on Sat., Aug. 19, and many other events.



In the near future the committee will be looking at ways to finance the celebration, including corporate sponsorships and private donations. Although the City Council will be asked to contribute financially, Pipoly, who is also Brighton mayor pro tem, says the city has a very tight budget right now and the bulk of the costs will have to be covered by other means. Any marketing and advertising costs will be borne by the Brighton Principal Shopping District, which is in charge of the city’s 150th birthday bash. The next meeting of the 150th Anniversary Committee will be on Thur., Jan. 12. (TT)

