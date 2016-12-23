Sentencing Adjourned For Local Couple Convicted Of Child Abuse

Sentencing has been postponed for a Deerfield Township couple convicted of child abuse.





In June, Angela and Eric Corcoran were convicted of 2nd degree child abuse for mentally and emotionally abusing their 16-year-old adopted son. The alleged abuse reportedly began in 2012 and continued through February of 2015. Authorities say the couple kept the teen isolated in their basement, with only a camper toilet to use as a bathroom and a dirty mattress without any sheets, blankets or pillows. The teen also claims he was mistreated by the couple’s biological children and was forced to eat alone.





The Corcoran’s have maintained their innocence and their defense attorney had previously said the case amounts to the government overstepping its bounds with the couple’s parenting style. The couple was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but their hearing has been adjourned because the pre-sentence investigation is not yet complete. They each face up to ten years in prison at their sentencing February 2nd. (DK)