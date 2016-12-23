Suspect In Attempted Car Break-In And Police Chase Enters Plea

December 23, 2016

A Lansing man who authorities say attempted to break into a car in Genoa Township before fleeing from police has entered a plea.



The trial of 20-year-old Moses Lingua began Monday, but didn’t last long. Lingua was one of three suspects arrested in the August 3rd incident in which police said they tried to break into a car near the 2800 block of Ontario Court in Genoa Township. State Police from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the call and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene. The suspects refused to pull over and fled, with a chase ensuing through downtown Howell and then down D-19. When the vehicle attempted to enter westbound I-96, the trooper used a maneuver that caused the suspect vehicle to spin out of control into a ditch and rollover. The vehicle, which was reported stolen by the Lansing Police Department, was driven by Lingua, with 19-year-old Malachi Irving and 18-year-old Laron Wilcox as passengers.





On Tuesday, the second day of Lingua’s trial, the prosecution continued with presentation of their witnesses. However a plea agreement was ultimately reached with Lingua. He pleaded guilty as charged to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, third degree fleeing a police officer, breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200, and driving without a license. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of possession of marijuana and a one-year cap in the Livingston County Jail. Probation will be determined by the court at his sentencing January 19th and Lingua is not allowed to seek or receive sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which would expunge his record if he successfully completes probation.





As for his co-defendants, Irving and Wilcox were both charged with one count of breaking and entering a vehicle. Irving was recently sentenced to 93 days in the county jail. Wilcox has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced January 10th. (DK)