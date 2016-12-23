Donations Down For Annual Red Kettle Campaign

As Christmas quickly approaches donations remain down for this year’s Red Kettle campaign to help people in need in Livingston County.



Livingston County Salvation Army Commander Major Prezza Morrison says they are 17% behind last year’s total. While the annual campaign will run into next month for those who want to donate online, the familiar red kettles will be out at local stores through 4pm Saturday. Major Morrison says they understand that in this electronic age, fewer people have cash or coins on them, so they do accept checks in the kettles if that’s easier. This year’s goal is $380,000, which she says makes up about one-third of their annual budget.



The funds raised during the Red Kettle Campaign help people in Livingston County throughout the year with things like rent, utilities, shelter, food and clothing. You can find additional details online through the link below. (JK)