Livingston County Catholic Charities Delivers Presents & Packages To Local Seniors

December 23, 2016

Christmas has come early for some local senior citizens in need.





Livingston County Catholic Charities recently conducted its annual Christmas project this month, bringing food and gifts to homebound and low income seniors across the county. The program, which has been running for more than 20 years, distributed care packages and Christmas presents to 113 Livingston County seniors this year. Those seniors are homebound or live at or below 150% of the national poverty level.





The care packages and presents came from individuals, schools and numerous community organization holiday giving drives. Suzanne Snyder, Director of Senior Services, says not only did volunteers deliver the presents and packages, but also provided companionship and social interaction to seniors who are homebound and often lonely this time of year.