Green Oak Passes Resolution Supporting Creation Of Transportation Authority

December 26, 2016

A local municipality has joined several others in Livingston County who are in support of exploring the need for public transportation in the area.



The Livingston County Transportation Coalition is a group of 40 government and business leaders dedicated to bringing mass transit to the county. On Wednesday, Green Oak Township passed a unanimous resolution recommending the creation of a Livingston County Transportation Authority. The exploratory-type of authority would focus on local public transportation, the need for it and what kind would be most beneficial. The City of Howell, city of Brighton, Hamburg Township, and Genoa Township have also passed similar resolutions.



Thus far, the resolutions are not attached to any kind of financial commitment, but simply a show of support. Green Oak Township Trustee Rich Everett says passing a resolution also makes a statement and that the authority would provide the leadership needed to take the project to the next level. Everett said Wednesday that if the community relies on the county, “…nothing’s going to happen.” Everett feels the Livingston County Board of Commissioners needs to take a leadership role in the project and shouldn’t “leave it up to the municipalities to handle a county-wide issue.” (DK)