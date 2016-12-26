Michigan War Dog Memorial Sets Goals For 2017

December 26, 2016

2016 was one of many achievements for the Michigan War Dog Memorial.



Located in Lyon Township, the Michigan War Dog Memorial serves as a final resting place for service dogs that fought alongside our country’s military or law enforcement agencies. Memorial President Phil Weitlauf says the MWDM accomplished 90% of their goals for 2016. Weitlauf says the memorial’s progress is governed by funding and that the funding was available to finance cemetery and memorial improvements.



The organization hosted their year-end committee meeting just last week, and Weitlauf says they discussed what went right this year and what did not. The committee also set goals for 2017 which includes installing the Vietnam K-9 Memorial Wall, installing a platform stage, seeding the west side of the cemetery, planting pine trees and installing a fence. Weitlauf says it is the community’s support that has helped the organization achieve its past goals and will help them accomplish what comes next. (DK)