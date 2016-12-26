LACASA Looking To Open Charity Boutique To Serve Clients And Community

December 26, 2016

A donation drive that begins in January will gather items for one local nonprofit organization’s planned charity resale boutique.





LACASA Center will open a charity resale boutique next year and is launching a “Shop with Dignity Donation Drive” beginning in January, 2017. LACASA provides domestic violence victims and their children with emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, transitional housing, and a variety of support programs. Currently, LACASA provides used clothing for clients, which is donated by members of the community throughout the year. This means victims and their children must take what is available at the time, which can be extremely limited.





Bobette Schrandt, LACASA’s president and CEO, says the boutique will not only benefit the community, but will also help victims from Livingston County shop with dignity. The boutique will be open to the public, and LACASA clients will receive shopping vouchers. LACASA Board Chair David Morse says the organization’s board of directors has been exploring the viability of a charity boutique for nearly two years. The Board of Directors is currently looking for a suitable location for the boutique within the county.





Items for the “Shop with Dignity Donation Drive” can be dropped off at LACASA’s administrative office from 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday. Their office is located at 2895 West Grand River in Howell. (DK)