Local Homeless Programs To Receive Grant Funding

December 27, 2016

Homeless service programs in Livingston County will receive just over $200,000 in grant funding as part of a national effort.



Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded nearly $67 million dollars to support 309 homeless programs throughout Michigan. The Continuum of Care grants will help provide housing and support services for homeless individuals and families.



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care has been awarded approximately $6,300 for a 2016 planning project and just over $16,000 for their Homeless Management Information Services. Permanent and supportive housing sites have also received funding from the grant, bringing the fund total to $219,006 for the area.



HUD estimates there were nearly 550,000 persons experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2016. Next month, HUD and local planners will launch an effort to more accurately account for the youth and young adult population. Since 2010, local communities around the country have reported a 14 percent decline in the number of people experiencing homelessness. (DK)