Used Clothing & Prosepctive Designers Sought For Runway Repurposed

December 27, 2016

Local designers are being sought for the 9th annual Runway Repurposed fashion show.



Runway Repurposed is a fundraiser for the Howell Opera House that combines the art of fashion design with the use of recycled clothing and materials. Residents of all ages with a talent for fashion design are encouraged to take used clothing items and turn them into new designs, which are then displayed and sold at the fashion show and silent auction.



Registration for the competition will be held on Monday, and Tuesday, January 9th and 10th from 4-8pm at The Howell Opera House. That’s when contestants will select pieces of clothing they wish to use to create a new, original garment for the competition. The event itself will be held February 12th at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. The designer categories include Young Beginner, Students, Beginner Adult, Advanced Adult and Avant Garde. Organizers say this year’s theme is the Four Seasons, while the Avant Garde theme is the Four Elements of fashion.



Meanwhile, donations of used clothing are also being encouraged and will be accepted on Sunday, January 8th at the Opera House from 4-6pm. Further details are available through the link below. (JK)