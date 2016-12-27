Rehearing Denied In Lawsuit Over Fatal Crash With Fowlerville Officer

December 27, 2016

A federal court has denied a request to reconsider a ruling that a local police officer is not entitled to immunity in a lawsuit connected to a fatal motorcycle accident near Fowlerville.



On December 19th, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request to have the full court reconsider a decision handed down in September concerning the lawsuit filed by Mary Stamm on behalf of the estate of her son who died in May 2011 after his motorcycle crashed into Fowlerville Police Officer Frederick Miller’s vehicle during a high speed chase. The chase on westbound I-96 began when 20-year-old Carl Albert Stamm IV failed to pull over for speeding. Video recordings from patrol cars indicated he was traveling at approximately 126 mph when he crashed.



Officer Miller challenged a lower court’s denial of his motion that he was immune from liability because he was acting in his role as a police officer thus the case against him should be dismissed. In its September decision, the appeals court panel of three judges determined that the lower court correctly determined there were disputes of material fact regarding whether Miller intended to block Stamm and whether Stamm’s conduct posed an immediate threat to others. It said because the evidence is such that a jury could return a verdict in Mrs. Stamm’s favor, the lawsuit against him could continue. In its December 19th decision, the panel said that, “the issues raised in the petition were fully considered” and that it was circulated to the full court, but no judge requested a vote on the suggestion for a full hearing. Miller has the option to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. (JK)