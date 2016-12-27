Council Agrees To Location For Proposed Skate Park In Milford

December 27, 2016

A proposal for a new skate park in Milford is moving forward after a vote last week by the village council.



With a 6-0 vote, the council selected Fairgrounds Park as the location for a proposed skateboard and BMX plaza. Situated adjacent to the Milford Civic Center, the site is near a green space and drainage area that had been under consideration. However, after a review determined that the cost of preparing that site could be as much as $60,000, officials and park supporters decided instead on Fairgrounds Park.



With the council now on board, the group known as Project S-Park will intensify fundraising efforts. According to a GoFundMe page the group has set up, they’ve raised $14,670 toward a $25,000 goal to pay for the park design work. Ultimately they want to raise $220,000 to make it a reality.



Milford Village Manager Christian Wuerth was quoted by the Milford Times as saying they expect to issue a request for proposals in early 2017, with construction starting as early as summer. Wuerth told the council that Fairgrounds Park was “generally underutilized" and already contained natural buffers to adjacent homes. He also noted its accessibility to pedestrians, with parking and restrooms available at the nearby civic center. (JK)