Deadline Approaches For Torch 180 Matching Fundraiser

December 27, 2016

The clock is ticking for a local nonprofit organization hoping to fund a permanent facility that would help disabled people find employment in the food industry.



The Torch was founded in 2012 by Rhonda Callanan and Sarah Ruddle, who outfitted a food truck and soon hit the streets around Livingston County serving free food to people in need. Ruddle says that experience led them to create Torch 180 as a way of training and helping their clients with disabilities to find jobs in the culinary industry. Recently, the Ruddle and Callanan found a local building that will fit all their needs for an independent, permanent training site of their own and are working hard to raise $30,000 needed for a down payment. To help, an anonymous donor has come forth with a pledge to match 10-cents for every dollar donated between now and December 31st. So far, they have raised more than $26,000 and are hoping to reach their goal by Saturday’s deadline so that they can receive an additional $3,000 from their benefactor.



Ruddle, who suffers with a disability herself, told WHMI that no donation is too small, and that they appreciate how the people have always rallied around them in the past. To donate or learn more about Torch 180’s efforts, visit the link below. (JK)