Experts Remind Local Parents To Remember Quality Time During Winter Break

December 27, 2016

The holiday break means kids are underfoot in many Livingston County households – which can be a struggle for some parents who feel the pressure of entertaining them and finding patience for their demands.





Both can survive the vacation with a little planning according to experts, who stress the importance of quality time. Samantha Gray is the executive director of Attachment Parenting International. She says planning activities for each day and setting realistic expectations can help parents make the most of the holiday break and also enjoy time with their kids. Gray says it's important for parents to remind themselves about how much the holiday break means to children "Try to see it from their point of view; they have a lot of anticipation about it. Then, planning a few things – don't over plan, but have a couple of kind of 'milestones.' So, that kind of thing helps us make the most of the days – because actually by the end of it, it's over faster than you knew."





Gray says "milestones" might be to a plan to see a movie one day and bake cookies the next. Other ways to spend quality time with kids could include a family game night, going for a walk, having a movie night or cooking together. Gray adds it's also important as an adult to know when to take a moment for yourself, if patience runs thin. Photo: gfpeck/Flickr (JM)