Donation Shortage Could Knock Habitat For Humanity Off Track To Build Next Home

December 28, 2016

Donations are down for a local organization that helps community members in need of housing.



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity says currently they are more than $3,500 lower in funding in their year-end campaign compared to last year. The organization says that amount is over half of their campaign goal and the lack of funds will knock them off target to build their next home, which is scheduled to break ground in early spring. Habitat for Humanity is asking that the community consider donating to help them meet their $6,000 year end goal.



Monetary donations can be mailed in, or to ensure a 2016 tax receipt, can be made to a cashier inside the ReStore, which is located between Howell and Brighton on Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township. A link to donate online is available below.



The organization is also encouraging the community that if they or someone they know is in need of home repair, to visit their website. Habitat for Humanity is seeking a minimum of two home repairs between January 1st and June 30th of 2017. Qualification information for the A Brush With Kindness program can be found at www.livingstonhabitat.org.