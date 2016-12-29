New Fowlerville Resident Fills Vacant Seat On Village Council

A new resident of the Village of Fowlerville will fill an open trustee seat on the municipality’s council.



When longtime council president Wayne Copeland retired, former trustee Carol Hill took his place, leaving her seat open. Three applicants were vying for the seat- new resident Theresa Mailloux and former council members Mary Helfmann and Cindy Salfate. An Interview Committee consisting of new elected officials Trustee Jerry Bell, Kathryn Heath and Scott Schultheis was created and the committee interviewed the applicants last Tuesday.



The committee chose Theresa Mailloux to fill the vacancy and made a recommendation to council, which was unanimously accepted Tuesday night. Mailloux recently moved to the village from Howell because she says she wanted to be a part of the community where “everybody knows everybody”. She tells WHMI she already has some developmental ideas she’d liked to contribute during her time serving. Mailloux says she liked to see the downtown area built up, with ideas for a coffee shop and organic grocery store.



Trustee Heath says the committee was drawn to Mailloux’s initiative. Heath says the committee appreciated that Mailloux loved the area enough to move there and become involved. Mailloux says this will be a new experience for her, as she has never had a similar role before, but feels it will be fun and interesting. Mailloux will be sworn in at the Village Council’s next meeting on January 9th. Her term will expire November 20th, 2018. (DK)