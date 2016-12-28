Activists Demand That County Commission Meetings Be Broadcast

Transparency in local government brought out a large crowd to Tuesday night’s meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Local citizens, activists and members of the Livingston County Democratic Party attended the meeting in hopes of encouraging commissioners to start broadcasting at least board and finance committee meetings and make them available online. The desire is to make the content available for those who want to be informed but might not be able to attend meetings in person.



Activist Jordan Genso (seated) resides in the City of Brighton and addressed the board during call to the public to say previous requests have fallen on deaf ears. He commented that with improvements in technology, broadcasting meetings and uploading them online should be a relatively easy task. Genso says past requests have gone nowhere and been ignored so they decided to organize. He says about 30 people showed up in support of their cause, just to make it clear that as county residents they do care about this issue. He says they realized a need to be a bit more aggressive, thus the board was informed that if meetings are not broadcast in the future, then every person in attendance will take three minutes to make it clear that’s what they want. Genso told WHMI hopefully with the additional pressure, the commission will do what it should have long ago.



Commission Chair Kate Lawrence acknowledged Genso to say the topic would be added as an agenda item for discussion at the next board meeting. Genso said that was heartening, compared to the response he’s typically received in the past with requests. Genso said he felt pretty good in that he actually received an immediate response from the board during the meeting. He says normally commissioners just sit in silence and don’t respond at all so to hear that it would be added to an agenda and addressed directly was a huge step forward on its own. Genso says if that actually happens and commissioners look into the issue, discuss it and find a workable solution, then he would view Tuesday’s efforts as a success.



Commissioner Dave Domas offered some brief comments on the topic, indicating he would support such an endeavor. If nothing changes or moves forward, it could mean lengthy meetings. 30 citizens each allotted three minutes would take up roughly the first hour and a half of future board meetings. (JM)