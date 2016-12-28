Dexter City Council Parts Ways With Apartment Developer

The City of Dexter will be exploring new options for development on Broad Street after parting ways with a developer they had been working with.



Over the past year, the City had been working with developer Foremost towards the possible construction of an apartment complex to be built on Broad Street between Forest Street and Grand Street. Currently an old electric substation inhabits that land. Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough said the two entities had a good working relationship, but after three public meetings and a pro forma, it came down to the city not being willing to change the tax rates for Foremost. He said that they couldn’t charge them less because “taxes are a fair thing that need to be the same millage rate for everybody.” The Mayor said he had liked the concepts the developer had proposed, which would’ve added around 85 units of housing and additional retail space to the downtown area. He credited Foremost saying they were honest about not being able to make the project work under the current conditions and thanked both the developer for their participation and the community for their input during public forums.



Keough said it is important to move forward because the Dexter Downtown Development Authority owns the property and it is an important piece for redevelopment in the town. The 3045 Broad Redevelopment Committee will meet next month to determine the next steps for this project. (MK)