Year-End Report Delivered After New Commissioners Sworn In

December 28, 2016

The 2016 year-end report was the main focus of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Public safety and the well-being of all county residents was said to be a major focus during 2016 and continued dedication to fiscal integrity in balancing the community’s needs with taxpayer dollars. Some of the highlights mentioned were the Livingston County Jail expansion and renovation project, expanded emergency management services and a pilot project to deal with increasing non-emergency 911 calls, enhancements to the Historical Courthouse Amphitheater, and continued efforts to expand the focus on workforce planning.



Commission Chairperson Kate Lawrence delivered the report and reminded that as the end of 2016 approaches and successes are celebrated, it’s because of everyone’s contributions thus 2017 promises to be a busy year. Lawrence just completed her one-year term as chairperson and gave the 2016 year-end report; saying so much has been accomplished in the county with commissioners, administration, elected officials and staff. Lawrence tells WHMI they have been working diligently on the strategic plan, which is a road map of where they want to head, and are looking forward to 2017 and what it will bring for citizens.



Meanwhile, the terms of newly elected commissioners officially start January 1st and a swearing-in ceremony preceded Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners were administered the oath of office during Tuesday’s official swearing in ceremony, which concluded with a prayer and blessing from Pastor John Ashland of Antrim Baptist Church.



The board consists of nine members elected every two years. Outgoing Commissioners Steve Williams and Ronald VanHouten were previously recognized for their 12 years of service on the board. VanHouten did not run for reelection and is being replaced by newcomer Doug Helzerman while Williams will be replaced by retired Sheriff Bob Bezotte.



Bezotte will serve as the new District 6 representative, which includes all of Marion Township, the Village of Pinckney and portions of Hamburg and Putnam Townships. Bezotte tells WHMI starting a new role and second career is an exciting chapter and he’s looking forward to still serving Livingston County and doing what he can for citizens. Bezotte says he plans to learn what the board priorities are, work well with them and try to get some things accomplished. Some priorities he would personally like to focus on include reducing drug use among use, an internet crime unit and roads but especially in Hamburg Township.



Helzerman will represent voters in District 4. The retired Christian school teacher and principal hails from Fowlerville and does a lot of outreach work with youth at Antrim Baptist Church, where he serves as music director and also handles the finances. Helzerman tells WHMI it’s a small church so he wears a lot of hats and describes himself as a peacemaker. He feels he’ll bring a fresh outlook to the board and likes to move things forward, considering each situation as it comes up. Helzerman says he’s met with a lot of elected officials and department heads and so far as he can tell, feels Livingston County is really in very good condition and he’s hoping to continue that.



The full board will meet for its annual organizational meeting on Monday, January 2nd. (JM)