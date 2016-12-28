Local Jobless Rate Improves Slightly In November

December 28, 2016

November jobless rates displayed little change in most regional labor markets, including Livingston County.



Livingston County’s November unemployment rate stood at 3.9% - dropping two-tenths of a percentage point from October. Livingston’s ranking among Michigan’s 83 counties moved up a few spots, improving to 14th. The Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives reports that Michigan’s local labor markets recorded very typical patterns for that time of year and jobless rates were fairly stable.



Over the year, the unemployment rate in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn MSA that includes Livingston County was unchanged. (JM)