Major Leaguer Leads Local Kids Through Baseball Drills

December 28, 2016

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton made an appearance Tuesday at the Legacy Center in Green Oak Township and led local players through some drills.



Eaton appeared at the request of Jason Ladd, who is a director of baseball at the Legacy Center and also a co-coach for the Howell High School baseball team. Eaton worked with the campers for about an hour, at one point demonstrating baseball moves by equating them to boxing. One example was striding into a pitch in the same way a boxer steps into a punch. That was another part of Eaton’s pitch, which was how the same moves can be used in different sports. He also is a proponent of athletes playing more than one sport at the youth level. “It’s the aspect of getting a powerful position (which) goes through so many different sports,” he said. “You could say boxing or in football, for a linebacker or wide receiver, when he’s in a good position. Baseball, when you finish your swing or a player when he runs or jumps. There are so many parallels, it’s unbelievable."



Eaton, who was traded to the Nationals by the Chicago White Sox three weeks ago, moved to Brighton about a year and a half ago. “I love the area, Michigan, everything about it,” the Springfield, Ohio, native said. “Giving back to the baseball community has always been big for me. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people here at the Legacy Center to allow me to come and enjoy these young baseball players. There’s some real talent, which is refreshing as well, and they’re willing to learn. I’ve enjoyed it.” (Story and photo courtesy of Tim Robinson / The Livingston Post)