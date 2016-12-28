Local Facility Included In Discussion On Inmate Mental Health Costs

December 28, 2016

Inmate costs at a Livingston County-based correctional facility are one of the factors driving the next leader of the Michigan House to bring experts together to discuss mental health treatment for prisoners.



The number of mentally ill prisoners in the prison system has grown 14 percent since 2012 to roughly 9,400. Tom Leonard of DeWitt, who soon will become House speaker, says "early intervention" for people with mental illness saves money and can keep the public safe.



The Detroit News reports that many mentally ill inmates cost an average of $95,000 to house at the Woodland Center Correctional Facility, a special prison on E. M-36 in Green Oak Township. That’s almost triple the normal inmate cost per year. The Woodland center was previously a juvenile detention facility, but was converted in 2009 to house prisoners with mental illnesses severe enough that they “cannot function adequately in a general prison population.”



Leonard, a Republican, says he doesn't have a "silver bullet." He wants to hear from experts. Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says there's been a slow but steady increase in treating mentally ill prisoners, including having a qualified mental health professional on staff at every Michigan prison and outpatient mental health teams at most facilities. (JK)