Near-Failing Septic System Could Close Down Last Chance Rescue

December 28, 2016

A Livingston County-based animal rescue organization says it will be forced to close down if it can’t raise up to $40,000 in the next month.



Last Chance Rescue in Howell Township has been ordered to connect both the house and kennel on its property to the sewer system or face having the property condemned. Sharen Kizer (pictured) is the founder and president of the group and says the issues began in late summer when a neighbor tried to enlarge his driveway and dug up a drainage pipe, which she says he then capped. Because his property sits lower than theirs, it began to flood and he complained, at which point Kizer says testing determined the presence of e-coli bacteria. She believes the bacteria wasn’t even from their septic system but instead from the surrounding groundwater, but admits that doesn’t matter now. If they can’t find the money to connect both the house and kennel to the sewer system by February 1st, they will have to close, leaving at least 20 dogs without a home.



Kizer says Last Chance Rescue takes animals from anywhere in Michigan that might otherwise have nowhere else to go. They’ve created a GoFundMe page, a link for which is below. But she says they are also hoping to find people willing to foster or adopt the animals as soon as possible. More information about that is on their website; www.lastchancerescue.org (JK)