Judge Won't Dismiss Lawsuit Alleging Gas Emissions Killed Local Woman's Cows

December 28, 2016

A judge won’t dismiss a lawsuit filed against a company by a woman who believes the facility’s gas emissions killed her cattle.



Peggy Zlatkin owned a farm located on Cherry Blossom Road in Milford, where she kept a herd of Hereford cattle. Zlatkin had filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in September alleging that on the evening of November 17th, 2013, the Merit Energy facility on Lone Tree Road in Hartland Township emitted a large quantity of hydrogen sulfide into the air. The lawsuit alleges that the hydrogen sulfide was then transported by natural winds to her farm, killing two cows immediately and forcing her to euthanize three others.



Zlatkin voluntarily dismissed the federal lawsuit in October, but it has since been refiled in Livingston County Circuit Court. Last week, Merit Energy attorneys argued that the lawsuit should be thrown out. However Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty denied their motion to dismiss without prejudice. Tentative court dates have been scheduled for October of 2017. Zlatkin is seeking damages totaling $197,500 for the death of her five cows, having to move her herd to a farm in Montcalm County and veterinary expenses.



The Merit Energy facility in question is also at the center of an ongoing investigation into potential groundwater pollution. As the plant was being decommissioned last year, it was discovered that the chemical sulfolane was present in nearby soil and groundwater. The company is reportedly working to clean the site up. (DK)