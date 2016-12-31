Company To Provide Jury Management System Services For County Courts

December 31, 2016

A new agreement to provide jury management services is expected to boost efficiencies in the local court system.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met recently and approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Courthouse Technologies LTD to provide services for five years. A memo to the board states the 44th Circuit Court needs a new and more efficient jury management system, as staff and interns have been used to complete the numerous tasks involved. The current system is said to place a burden on an already short staffed department but also results in calling a larger pool of jurors that must be compensated for their time.



Costs associated with the new agreement are expected to offset by reductions to the central services and circuit court budgets, due to efficiencies in shifting over to the new system. (JM)