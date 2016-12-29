Employee Reorganization Taking Place In County Building Department

December 29, 2016

Livingston County’s building department will undergo reorganization in the New Year.



The Board of Commissioners met Tuesday and authorized a position for the Building Inspection Department for Fiscal Year 2017. Current staff positions and hours within the department were evaluated and Building Official Jim Rowell recommended that a reorganization of personnel be implemented in order to provide adequate services to customers. An administrative specialist position is being created, which will be filled with a current employee who is an administrative aide at a lower grade level. That position will then be eliminated.



A memo states the total increase in cost for the 2017 fiscal year will be $4,766 and sufficient funds have been budgeted to cover the reorganization. (JM)