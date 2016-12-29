"Shoe Year's Day" Hike Planned At Island Lake Recreation Area

December 29, 2016

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to join with other Michiganders and take an “adventure resolution” in the New Year.



Various "Shoe Year's Day" hikes will be taking place at several state parks and recreation areas. Locally, an event is planned at the Island Lake Recreation Area in Brighton on Sunday, January 1st from 1 to 3pm. The Friends of Island Lake will host the free snowshoe hike, with complimentary hot chocolate and donuts provided at a warming station afterwards. The short hikes will begin at the Kent Lake parking lot with a brief introduction to snowshoeing and participants will get the chance to hike a portion of the new Hickory Ridge Hike and Ski Trail. Organizers say snowshoes will be available to borrow but there is a limited supply so participants are encouraged to bring their own. If there is no snow, then the event will be replaced with a hike.



Officials remind that the events are free but a Recreation Passport is required to enter a Michigan state park or recreation area. Everyone who ventures out this weekend is being encouraged to post photos of their adventures and share their resolutions on social media using the hashtag #MIShoeYear. Photo - MDNR (JM)